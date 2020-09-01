Home
Randall Theatre Company signs lease to new building

Randall Theatre Company signs lease to new building

Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford theatre company once at risk of shutting down has a new home.

The Randall Theatre Company officially signed the lease to a new space in downtown Medford. The new headquarters will be at the old Howiee’s on Front annex at 115 E Main Street.

The theater said live performances could start as early as October. “Now we’re kind of shifting gears a little bit,” said board president John Wing, “we’re gonna have a stage or a platform for musicians and comedians, and smaller Randall productions as well.”

You can find the latest updates on future shows and how to buy live stream tickets on their Facebook page or website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »