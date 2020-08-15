Rattlesnake avoidance training for you and your pet

ASHLAND, Ore. — As summer continues and with some people having extra time on their hands, many will head to water or take a hike.
Hiking has its own dangers in regards to heat and other wildlife.
Double C Dog Ranch in Ashland will host its second annual training seminar to keep you and your pets safe from rattlesnakes.
It’s called “Get Rattled” and is aimed to help avoid a venomous snake bite to you or your dog which can cause pain, permanent damage, expensive veterinary care or even death. It teaches your dog the sight, sound and smell of avoiding a rattlesnake.
“They do this with what’s called an e-collar,” owner of the ranch and host of the seminar, Cindy Clark, said. “It’s the same thing you get at the chiropractor. There is no lasting effect, but it changes their mind about smelling or going up to the rattlesnake because they’re curious about it,” she added.
There are a few spots available for tomorrow and an additional training in northern California is possible for next summer.
All shapes, sizes and breeds of dogs can participate in this exercise.
Call Cindy at 541.890.4120 or email [email protected] for pricing and to register.
