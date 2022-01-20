Record 551 new COVID-19 cases recorded in JaCo on Wednesday, hospitals feeling burden

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County continues to break records for COVID-19 cases, it has 551 Wednesday. Jackson County Public Health says the surge in cases and people testing to return to work or travel, are pushing testing capacity to its limit.

Providence Medford Medical Center says it’s feeling the strain. The CEO says it’s seeing an increase in patient volume coming through its emergency department, urgent care, and testing sites.

“We are seeing the numbers climb at a much higher rate than what we saw with Delta though the symptoms are less severe for those vaccinated, we are seeing a larger volume overall,” said Providence CEO, Chris Pizzi.

OHSU projects a peak at the end of the month, with 1600 hospitalizations statewide. Providence’s Medford CEO says during the peak with Delta, that number was around 1200 hospitalizations, so it’s preparing for things to get worse.