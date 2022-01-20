Omicron impacting vaccinated & unvaccinated alike

MEDFORD, Ore. —Across Rogue Valley hospitals, Covid-19 cases are still on the rise. Health officials say it’s no surprise that vaccinated people are getting Omicron. It just shows how contagious the variant is. Jackson County Health Officer, Dr. Leona O’Keefe says, it’s due to a lot of factors.

Public health says Omicron is spreading more quickly and infecting more people than any variant we’ve seen. That combined with the way our immune system works, the initial protection from the vaccine is good against any infection, but long term, that protection weens. That’s why O’Keefe says the booster is so important.

“All of these things are coming together to mean there are more infections across the board which is not surprising, even if you’re vaccinated this is the way it works with vaccines,” said O’Keefe.

O’Keefe says vaccinated people in the hospital with Covid, tend to be older with underlying health conditions.