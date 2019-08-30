Record funds raised by Oregon Wine Experience will go to healthcare in the Valley

Medford, Ore — It’s official, the 2019 Oregon Wine Experience raised over $1.7 million for the Children’s Miracle Network. That’s a record for the Asante Foundation.
“Huge success, breaking records on the number of people attending and the funds raised, hitting the 1.7 Million Dollar mark this year,” said Campaign Director Andrea Reeder.
Each the Oregon Wine Experience raises more money for the Asante Children’s Miracle Network.
“We have a great partnership with the wine industry, we’re doing a good job of highlighting the beautiful wines in our state but all of the proceeds go to benefit healthcare at Asante,” said Reeder.
This year the money will fund things like incubators for premature babies and waiting rooms for parents.
“We are enhancing the care and the services, so for the things that we know will enhance the Experience, take care to the next level, those are where the donations and the funding are directed,” said Reeder.
Donors can also choose where to send their funds.
“The area of healthcare that is in their interest and their passion they can designate their gift to support that area, whether it be cancer, behavioral health or cardiac services.”
That includes funding a new mental health sanctuary being built in the hospital’s east wing.
“We had several sponsors and paddle raises that were designated to behavioral health.”
A lot of money that will go a long way, with plans for next year already in the works.
“We’re always refining and fine tuning the event, we’re already planning for next year.”
Asante says they hope to have the new behavioral health center admitting patients in the spring of next year.
The facility will be the first inpatient behavioral unit in the between Sacramento and Eugene.
