Recovery assistance is being offered to fire victims affected by Slater and Devil fires

HAPPY CAMP, Ca. — Recovery assistance is being offered to fire victims affected by the Slater and Devil fires.
The American Red Cross is setting up a ‘local assistance center’ where various humanitarian organizations and government agencies can provide information on available recovery assistance.
The center will open on Thursday, October 29th through Saturday, October 31st from 10 am – 6pm at the Karuk Wellness Center in Happy Camp.
The Red Cross will have trained disaster mental health and spiritual care volunteers on site.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.