Recovery centers react to the passing of Oregon Measures 109 & 110

Rogue Valley Addictions Recovery Center CEO, Lori Paris, says recovery centers are in the dark when it comes to rules and regulations around Oregon Measures 109 and 110.
Both bills look to be approved by Oregon voters.
Measure 109 allows the use of psilocybin (a psychoactive ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms) in therapy.
Measure 110 decriminalizes the possession of some illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. The initiative also establishes the Drug Treatment and Recovery Services Fund.
“I don’t think the legalization helps people overcome addiction, I think it helps them with their lives once they’re no longer in addiction,” said Paris.
OnTrack, a counseling and mental health center located in downtown Medford, says it supports the research of new ways to treat depression and behavioral health issues, specifically, with psilocybin.
Similarly to ARC, the communications director for OnTrack says Measure 110 is great for giving users a chance to go on with their lives without a criminal drug charge.
“We support treatment over incarceration for minor drug offenses,” said OnTrack communications director, Eddie Wallace.
As for how the new measures will affect practices and treatment methods: “It’s far too early to comment on any specifics for Measure 110 and how it will be implemented, because it’s a brand new program and we’ll just have to wait and see,” Wallace said.
I did reach out to the Oregon Health Authority for comment regarding planning for the new legislation, but I did not hear back.
Though election results aren’t official until 30 days after the election, both measures appear to be passing comfortably.
