EPA says parts of Almeda cleanup are 90% finished

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Jackson County is giving an update on the Almeda fire cleanup tonight.

The county said contractors from the environmental protection agency say up to ninety percent of the household hazardous waste, has been removed from the burn site.

The county says downsizing of these contractors will begin this Friday when the EPA sends these workers to other clean up sites across the state.

