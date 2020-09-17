Remembering Talent, OR through art

TALENT, Ore. – A local artist who was evacuated from her home in Talent last week, is keeping the memory of what the town looked like alive through her art.
21-year-old Alexandra Vanderlift is creating digital drawings of the businesses that were lost on her art account on Instagram. She said she originally started her account to make it easier for her friends to see her art.
But now, she said, it’s helping her — and others — remember what the town looked like before fire tore it apart. “I’ve just been getting so many kind messages like you should do this next, and this next, and its really just been heartwarming. It’s been a way to help me and I think its been helping other people so I just plan on continuing until I get everything,” said Vanderlift.
Vanderlip is taking requests for homes or businesses through her Instagram. She’s also now selling the prints with proceeds going to fire relief. If you’re interested in buying a print you can find her RedBubble page here. If you want to check out her art, you can view it on her art Instagram page here.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!