Assistance center will open for Slater Fire evacuees

YREKA, Calif. – An assistance center will be opened for those affected by the Slater and Devil Fires in Northern California.
The Slater Fire started on September 7 near Slater Lookout in the Klamath National Forest. It expanded into the Six Rivers and Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest in Siskiyou and Del Norte Counties, eventually covering ground in Josephine County, Oregon. As of September 17, the Slater Fire was an estimated 143,092 acres in size and 10% contained.
Officials said the Devil Fire was first detected on September 9 north of Upper Devil’s Peak in the Klamath National Forest. It’s estimated to be 6,907 acres in size and 0% contained.
Together, the Slater and Devil Fires cover nearly 150,000 acres.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for a few neighborhoods in Happy Camp where hazardous conditions remain due to the fire, such as downed power lines. Evacuation warnings are still in place for most of the community of Happy Camp.
In Oregon, Level 3 (Go!) orders are in effect in the O’Brien and Takilma areas along with Dick George Road and Brown Road. Evacuation warnings are in effect for Gasquet in California while Hiouchi and Big Flat are under Level 1 notifications. Level 2 (be set) notifications are in effect south of Kerby and Cave Junction.
- Current evacuation orders are posted on Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at: facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff/
- For Del Norte County evacuation information, see: facebook.com/DelNorteOfficeOfEmergencyServices and https://www.preparedelnorte.com/
- Evacuation order/warning info and other resources for Josephine County can be found by calling Josephine County Fire Information Center 541-474-5305 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.) or online at: https://www.facebook.com/josephinecountyEM, https://www.co.josephine.or.us/fire and rvem.org
On Wednesday night, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a “Local Assistance Center” will be opening at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center—also known as the Karuk Wellness Center—in Yreka to help those displaced by the Slater and Devil Fires. It’s touted as a “one-stop-shop” for recovery assistance. People from various agencies will be on site at the center to help with disaster assistance, counseling, resources and housing. Basic health services will also be available.
The assistance center will be open on Friday, September 18 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, September 19, it will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 a.m. A graphic with the assistance center’s hours of operations and the best routes to and from the center is available HERE.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said there are nearly 500 evacuees sheltered in hotel rooms in Siskiyou County. The Red Cross and emergency managers are trying to house evacuees for as long as they need.