Remodel proposed for busy Medford intersection

MEDFORD, Ore. – One of East Medford’s busiest intersections, on Crater Lake Ave. and McAndrews, near Providence will soon be getting a facelift.
Currently a 7-Eleven, Chinese restaurant, and subway are at the location. But the developer for ‘Crater Corners’ is looking to put in a convenience store, retail space, gas station and drive-through Starbucks. The current buildings would be demolished.
One passerby told us he loved the idea of a new look there.
“I think it would look a lot nicer. I think it would be probably a good thing for the community,” Eilif Jacobson, Medford resident, said.
Most of the businesses in the shopping center are already vacant. One business tells us if they wanted to stay into the new year, rent would be going up five times the current rate.
