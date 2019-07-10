Reported shooting under investigation in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Rogue River. It happened late last night.
Witnesses say two men were fighting loudly and slamming car doors. That’s when they heard the gun shots from behind the Best Western on Rogue River Highway.
“I heard what sounded like a firecrackers but then I go, “No, that’s not firecrackers. Those are gun shots.” And I think it was two or three ‘pow pow pow,’” Don Atterberry, witness, said.
According to witnesses, a man in a red car fled the scene. A bit later, a man with dread locks ran by. Witnesses later saw the man with dread locks detained in the back of a police car.
Messages left for the Rogue River Police Department haven’t been returned.
