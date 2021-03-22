Restaurant owner working to donate 100 Easter baskets to fire victims

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A restaurant owner in Grants Pass is hoping to spread some joy for fire victims on Easter.
Cynthia Hewitt, owner of Cynthia’s Home Sweet Home restaurant, says she wants to help community members affected by last year’s wildfires.
Hewitt herself was once a fire victim, so she’s hoping to gather up enough goodies to give 100 kids Easter baskets in time for the holiday.
“Easter is special and lot of people are still displaced, so I wanted to do something,” she said.
Hewitt hopes to add a book, baked goods from the restaurant and a small gift to every basket created.
She is looking for a venue in town where she can give the baskets out.
To learn more, visit Cynthia’s Home Sweet Home Facebook page.
