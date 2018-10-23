Restoring decorations from the 1930s for the Holly Theatre

MEDFORD, Ore. – An artist from Portland is working to restore historical pieces within the Holly Theatre.
Artist Kendall Mingey has been restoring decorations for about 10 years.
“Within my own industry I am kind of a tech nerd, so I like knowing how things were made and comparing it to how they are made now,” Mingey said.
She’s keeping with the style of the old decorations while making some modern upgrades.
“The originals are plaster and there is a fiber backing within it, which can be horse hair or hemp,” Mingey said, “and the new ones will use fiberglass.”
Randy McKay, Executive Director of Jefferson Live said this is the last chance to restore some of Medford’s history.
“Our goal is to return the theatre to it’s original 1930s look and feel which means to reinstall all of the decorative elements,” McKay said.
Mingey will install the decorations when the theatre is further along in construction.
Right now, the project still needs $2 million to complete construction.
If construction stays on schedule, it will be complete by the end of 2019 or January of 2020.
