Retired Silicon Valley executive, Ashland philanthropist, Jerry Taylor, passes away

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Rogue Valley lost a community leader and philanthropist this week as Ashland man, Jerry Taylor recently passed away.
Taylor is the former Senior Vice President and CFO of Applied Materials.
After retirement, Jerry and his wife Jeanne, moved from Silicon Valley to Ashland.
In addition to founding the “Taylor Family Foundation,” they began supporting local community organizations like La Clinica, Community Works, Children’s Advocacy Center and OSF, both in leadership positions, and financially.
The couples work in the community, and for SOU, earned the couple the university’s 2011 “President’s Medal.”
“Jerry has done so much for the Rogue Valley and so many charities have benefited from his generosity,” Lithia Motors Founder and Chairman, Sid Deboer, said. “Jerry was a Lithia board member and we formed a deep friendship,” he added.
KOBI-TV NBC5 wants to extend our deepest condolences to Jeanne and her family.
