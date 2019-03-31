Ride in a WWII fighter plane in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’ve ever wanted to fly in a vintage military plane from World War Two, now’s your chance!
The Liberty Foundation is hosting rides in their P-51 Mustang at Million Air in Medford Saturday and Sunday.
It’s known as one of the most recognized fighter plans of WWII and you could ride in one!
For just under $1200 you can get an hour flight experience and 10 minutes in the air. If you want 20 minutes in the air, it’ll cost you just under $2k.
“The P-51 Mustang has a very rich history and an American war power/fighter power,” said Erickson Aircraft Collection Director of Operations and pilot Bill Shepard, “and we want to make sure that people have a chance to see it up close and ask the pilot questions and what this aircraft has done, but also to get a chance to ride the aircraft.”
If you don’t want to fork over the cash, you can still check the plane out from the ground at no cost.
