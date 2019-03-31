Home
Opposers of HB 3063 rally in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rallies opposing House Bill 3063 were held across the state Saturday—including here in Medford.

House Bill 3063 is a bipartisan bill that would eliminate parents’ ability to refuse to vaccinate their children for religious or philosophical reasons and still send those children to public or private school.

Exemptions for medical reasons would still be allowed.

Those at the rally Saturday in downtown Medford said it affects children’s education and that removing the exemptions would cause a lot of issues.

“Most children in Oregon are vaccinated to some extent,” said rally volunteer Joanna Wnorowski-Pecoraro, “so it’s very low percentage, it’s like less than two percent are not immunized at all. So the other part that is crucial to understand is that our schools will be affected if these children can not go to school.”

Under Oregon law, parents can currently decline vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons, once they view online education materials or talk to a doctor.

