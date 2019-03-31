Opposers of HB 3063 rally in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rallies opposing House Bill 3063 were held across the state Saturday—including here in Medford.
House Bill 3063 is a bipartisan bill that would eliminate parents’ ability to refuse to vaccinate their children for religious or philosophical reasons and still send those children to public or private school.
Exemptions for medical reasons would still be allowed.
Those at the rally Saturday in downtown Medford said it affects children’s education and that removing the exemptions would cause a lot of issues.
“Most children in Oregon are vaccinated to some extent,” said rally volunteer Joanna Wnorowski-Pecoraro, “so it’s very low percentage, it’s like less than two percent are not immunized at all. So the other part that is crucial to understand is that our schools will be affected if these children can not go to school.”
Under Oregon law, parents can currently decline vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons, once they view online education materials or talk to a doctor.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).