Historic bout for the two Medford roller derby teams

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two southern Oregon roller derby teams face off Saturday, but for both teams, this bout isn’t just a friendly matchup, it’s historic.
Ten years, two teams, one bout.
“Chicks on roller skates hitting each other,” Sis-Q Rollerz Coach, Ragin’ Reg said.
SO Derby and the Sis-Q Rollerz finally facing off after almost a decade for each team in Medford.
“I have to say that both teams are really excited this is happening because it’s just about derby love in the Rogue Valley,” So Derby skater, Cyber Attack said.
For those who don’t know, roller derby is a full-contact sport. It’s played in two 30 minute periods and is broken down into up to two-minute units called jams.
Two “jammers” start behind the blockers or pack, and score points by getting through the pack and around the track. the team with the most points when the time is called – wins.
“You know its super important for our community to have that outlet for women in sports,” Cyber Attack said.
“You’re supporting your local banker, teachers, housewives, people from all walks of life, who come put their hearts and their bodies on the line,” Ragin’ Reg said.
With names like Cyber Attack, Five-Foot Fury and Grinder, these women say derby is apart of who they are.
“The way I make decisions and the way I approach life is a little bit different since I started playing roller derby,” Sis-Q Rollerz Captain, Hermonie Grinder said. “I definitely take risks that I wouldn’t before and that’s definitely from having the confidence just being on skates.”
But its not just about the competition, derby teaches them how to fall down and get right back up.
“If I have the cruddiest days I know I can come to my team and wash that all away and put my skates on and just skate it out and no matter if I’m mad or sad — anything negative just gets washed away when I put my skates on,” Cyber Attack said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
