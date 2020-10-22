Right of Entry forms must be completed by Friday

MEDFORD, Or.- The Jackson County emergency operations center held a press conference today answering questions and addressing concerns that people may have about the clean up.
John Vial of the Emergency Operations Center says they have, to date, mailed out over 900 right of entry forms, but have only received about 600 back.
According to him, they have received many forms from impacted mobile home owners. Vial reminded everyone that government officials cannot begin clean-up on properties that have not completed the form.
Vial also made clear that doing so will not have an impact on insurance.
“No federal, state, or local agency is going to recoup insurance money that goes towards rebuilding your home. That simply isn’t going to happen,” Vial explained.
The debris removal right of entry forms are available on the Jackson County website. All forms are due by this Friday, October 23rd.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.