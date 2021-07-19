Road finally re-opens after three vehicle crash on Highway 234 in Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Highway 234 in Gold Hill was closed much of the day after a crash with one man under arrest.
Oregon State Police told us a commercial truck heading west towards Gold Hill collided with a van and Jeep heading in the opposite direction.
It happened late Sunday morning and there were several major and minor injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was taken away by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.
O.S.P. said the driver of the truck was taken into custody.
“He’s going to be charged with a DUI and there will likely be some additional charges,” State Trooper, Michael Benson, said. “The two ladies you saw show up on scene are from the district attorney’s office so they’re here to oversee the investigation and make sure the appropriate charges are placed on that driver,” he added.
Highway 234 reopened around 5:30 p.m.
State troopers said part of the reason for the long delay was because two people were being brought over from Klamath Falls to reconstruct the crash.
