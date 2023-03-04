Road rage incident leaves one person shot in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – A gun was fired in the Charleston Fire Department parking lot in Coos Bay around midnight on March 3rd, stemming from a road rage incident.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Tony Madrigal and 55-year-old Lane Klink were both traveling in motorcycles when according to police Madrigal tried to run Klink off the road.

Police said the two pulled over into the parking lot of a local fire station. Madrigal then un-sheathed a large knife and walked towards Klink.

Klink reportedly gave a verbal warning to Madrigal who continued to walk toward him. Klink then used his firearm to shoot Madrigal once, Klink then called 911 and waited for the police.

Madrigal was transported to the hospital and denied possessing a knife, stating the situation was just an accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said a knife and a firearm were recovered from the scene. Police say Madrigal has been charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.