Monster Truck show tearing up the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is shaking up the Jackson County Expo this weekend.

Hundreds of fans packed the stands to see these trucks that weigh over 10,000 pounds perform some high-flying and death-defying stunts.

The show has all the classics of the monster truck shows fans have come to know and love, from the big tires to the loud engines and of course, the crushed cars.

These giants competed head-to-head in racing and wheelie contests and this year, there was also a drone race.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour continues Sunday, March 5th, for its last show at 2 pm, with a pit party that starts at 12:30, at the Jackson County Expo.