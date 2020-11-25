Rogue Retreat is looking to add a new homeless shelter in GP

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Rogue Retreat and UCAN are working together to establish a new homeless shelter in Grants Pass, separate from the Foundry Village.
The proposed site is an old clinic building located on Northeast Manzanita Street.
Rogue Retreat says it’s submitted an application to the City of Grants Pass planning department to get approval.
City officials say the lot would need to be re-zoned.
Rogue Retreat hopes to move people off of the street and into the building by January.
“The hope would be to establish a good shelter program in Grants Pass and Josephine County itself, that would be able to provide people sheltering from COVID in a way that allows people to socially isolate so that we can maintain proper social distancing,” said Rogue Retreat’s Matt Vorderstrasse.
Vorderstrasse says the building has 50 rooms, with each room including its own sink.
He says Rogue Retreat is unsure of the funding costs and expenses for the shelter at this time.
