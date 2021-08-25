Home
Rogue Retreat receives $150k grant towards renovating rooms at downtown inn for Almeda Fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Retreat received a generous grant from the People’s Bank of Commerce Foundation to renovate rooms at the Redwood Inn.

The non-profit organization says the $150,000 will help convert 6 rooms into studio apartments for Almeda Fire victims.

Once families displaced from the fire transition into permanent housing, the rooms will house some of the homeless in the community.

“When the renovation is completed there will be 47 new apartments there. They will be considered SRO’s (single room occupancies), but we will try to work with families when possible, but they’ll be smaller apartments,” said Rogue Retreat’s Matthew Vorderstrasse.

Renovations at the Redwood Inn are currently underway on 14 suites, with 18 suites currently being used.

