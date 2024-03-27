$3M for OHA 988 Suicide & Crisis Life Line statewide awareness campaign

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Health Authority is receiving $3 million in federal funding for its 988 Suicide and Crisis Life Line statewide public awareness campaign.

Dean Carson, 988 Communications Officer for the OHA, says the 3-digit hotline is a 24/7, 365 days a year number that anyone can call or text when they are in need of emotional support. Carson says while raising awareness of the phone number is a major aspect of the campaign, the OHA also hopes to destigmatize mental health and those who reach out for help. He says it’s important for people to know that they’re not alone and it’s a sign of strength to ask for help.

“There is this new 3-digit number, again, not a lot of folks know about it,” Carson said, “and it really has an opportunity to change the narrative about reaching out and knowing that it’s okay to get support”.

Carson says Spanish speakers can call 988 and press 2 to get support in Spanish and veterans and their families can call 988 and press 1 to connect with the veterans crisis line.

