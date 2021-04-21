Home
Rogue Valley economist: Some people aren’t returning to workforce, despite companies hiring

Rogue Valley economist: Some people aren’t returning to workforce, despite companies hiring

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley saw an increase in employment in March.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, Jackson County saw an increase of over 1,700 jobs in March. In Josephine County, there was an increase of nearly 300 jobs. Both counties saw the biggest increase in the leisure and hospitality industry. Jackson county credits over 1,200 jobs to the industry, there are about 120 jobs in the industry in Josephine County.

Despite a large number of employers hiring not everyone is going back to work. According to Worksource Oregon, there are 1,300 job openings in Medford. But many employers say it’s difficult filling those positions.

“It’s challenging for employers because in some cases do what to bring employees back and the employees for a number of reasons,” said Guy Tauer, economist for Oregon Employment Dept.

Tauer said it’s hard to paint a broad brush on why some people aren’t returning to the workforce. Some are parents taking care of little ones, others are waiting for their previous employer to start hiring again.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »