‘Rogue Valley Farm to School’ program continues into summer

SOUTHERN OREGON — Summer break doesn’t mean an end to free food boxes for students and families. Many schools are still handing out boxes of fresh produce to students through Rogue Valley Farm to School.
Several schools in the Medford, Phoenix-Talent, Central Point and Ashland Public Schools are handing out the boxes on their assigned day and time.
Thousands of boxes have already been handed out to families since the beginning of the pandemic. The effort is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Box Program, which is a $3 billion project.
“We are packing 10 pound boxes of fresh, organic vegetables and distributing 2,000 of those boxes out into the community every week for 12 weeks,” Sheila Foster, Rogue Valley Farm to School Executive Director, said.
Rogue Valley Farm to School says if your family needs a box, but you are not part of one of the schools, contact the schools directly to ask if they have extra boxes.
The boxes will continue until August 6. Dates are times for schools are listed below.
Tuesdays:
Jackson Elementary: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Jewett Elementary: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Crater High: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Wednesdays:
Sams Valley Elementary: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Central Point Elementary: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Patrick Elementary: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Jewett Elementary: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursdays:
Kids Unlimited Academy: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Phoenix Elementary: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Ashland Middle: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.