Sutherlin 6-year-old receives well-wishes from Sir Elton John

SUTHERLIN, Ore.– A six-year-old girl from Sutherlin suffering from a heart condition received the surprise of a lifetime earlier this month.
The young girl is a big fan of Sir Elton John and just so happened to get a chance to share her story with him.
Carley Roman is heading into the first grade. From the outside, she’s like any other six-year-old. But Carley has a rare and potentially fatal heart condition that’s been affecting her for some time.
“They were really bad when she got fevers,” said Kayla Roman, her mother. “She would just cry and scream the whole time because her chest hurt so bad.”
Carley was diagnosed with having Brugada Syndrome – a disorder that causes irregular rhythm in the heart. The family has had to monitor Carley but that hasn’t been their focus right now.
For the past few months, Carley has instead been focused on one thing – meeting her favorite musician Sir Elton John.
This month, it turns out she got that chance.
“When I was sleeping Elton called and my mom woke me up but when she said Elton is calling I woke up in shock,” said Carley.
Kayla says the English music star heard about their story and how much Carley loves his music. As a show of support, he wished her well and sent a care package full of goodies including a signed photo.
Carley’s mother says it was an amazing experience only made better after receiving two backstage passes to an Elton John concert from an anonymous donor.
“She was just going to get a refund but instead she offered to give them to us so we can go,” she said.
Carley can’t wait for the chance to go meet him in person. She even says she wishes coronavirus would go away so she can see him sooner.
However, she still has a way to go with her condition. Her mom says they have to go back to the hospital soon for more tests.
But Carley’s journey won’t be solo anymore.
If you would like to follow Carley’s story and receive updates, you can learn more at her Facebook page at Carley’s Journey with Brugada Syndrome.
