Rogue Valley Manor gets into the holiday spirit, decorates 110 foot tall tree

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Manor is getting ready for the holidays today, by decorating the large sequoia in front of its main entrance!

Staff says the tree was planted back in 1966 and has grown to a staggering 110 feet.

It’s been decorated with string lights for nearly 3 decades now.

Lead Grounds Keeper at the manor, Alex Marin, says it takes 6 to 7 men, a crane, and about 5 hours to get the lights strung on the tree.

“We started checking these lights, each individual strand, there are 36 strands on there, and each strand has about 100 bulbs. You see the residents, they come out and go ‘Oh! You’re lighting the tree!’ and take pictures,” said Marin.

Marin says in total, there are 3,600 light bulbs on the tree.

He says on clear nights, some people can spot it from across the valley.

