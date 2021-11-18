United Way of JaCo honors NBC5’s Blakely McHugh as an Everyday Hero

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 17, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 17, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The United Way of Jackson County, along with the Joe and Frances Naumes Foundation, are honoring the Everyday Heroes of Jackson County. The awards are designed to recognize people for their small acts of kindness in the community.

NBC5’s very own Blakely McHugh was one of the people nominated. Blakely has been the face of our suicide prevention campaign, In This Together, for over two years. Her father took his own life, now Blakely is constantly reminding people that there is help available to them.

“Today it’s grown to be so much more and we are so much better and for the first time in 5 years our suicide numbers will drop in this county, thank you, Blakely,” said Dee Anne Everson, the head of the United Way.

Congratulations to Blakely and the others honored.

You can learn more about In This Together here.

