Rogue Valley race car driver finishes fifth in Rose Cup Race

PORTLAND, Ore – Rogue Valley local auto dealer finished fifth in the Rose Cup Race in Portland this weekend.

Derek Deboer is the general manager of TC Chevy in Ashland.

Deboer was hoping to win, but after a rough start, he couldn’t catch back up. However he said his favorite part of the race was seeing his family involved.

“My wife make the drivers start your engines call, my daughters waving the green flag, I got to give them all VIP rides in the race car and it was just really fun to get to see my family and friends all up here and enjoying all of it as much as I do,” Deboer said.

Doboer said he is looking forward to a race in New York next month.

He and his family star in a reality tv show called “Fastlife” on Amazon Prime.

