Farm Tour invites visitors to tour local farms

GRANTS PASS, Ore – Farms around the Rogue Valley welcomed visitors to tour their operations. Visitors were able to get tours, eat fresh food and get to know the local farmers.
Rogue Creamery was one of thirty farms that opened their doors to the public. They have participated in the farm tour for the last few years.
“That’s the big part of rogue creamery is being transparent and showing everything that happens on our operation. It’s very important for us and our vision to show the public what’s going on in the food system,” Zach Rose, Rogue Creamery, said.
Rogue Creamery has a special automated system that milks their cows. They call them the robots.
They have 235 total cows and are currently milking 110. One of their cows, Boo Boo, just gave birth to a calf Saturday night.
If you missed the Farm Tour, Rogue Creamery gives tours Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
