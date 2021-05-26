Rogue Valley woman makes Oregon history within the Army National Guard

ASHLAND, Ore. – An SOU Alumni is becoming the first woman in Oregon history to become an ROTC-trained infantry officer. Her graduation was Tuesday morning in Georgia.
Haleigh Wagman, born and bred right here in the Rogue Valley is now making waves on the other side of the country. It started out as something to help pay for college. Now she’s creating a pathway for more women to be combat military soldiers.
It was only 6 years ago when women were able to even apply for combat positions in the military.
Lt. Wagman has now finished her 19-week infantry basic officer leadership course. She told NBC5 News she hopes she can inspire other women to follow her lead.
“It’s gonna be tough and you’re pretty much always gonna be doubted. It’s gonna be harder, you’re already gonna be set back. And you are gonna be treated differently because it’s still fairly a new thing,” said Lt. Wagman.
Lt. Wagman told NBC5 News her training constantly reminded her what she’s capable of both physically and mentally. Yet she’s overcome every obstacle and has the title to prove it.
Starting in the fall she’s continuing her education at Texas A&M University. She’s part of the medical science doctorate program where she hopes to study autism.
