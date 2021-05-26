Klamath Falls community theater asks for donations after fire

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Last week a fire broke out damaging an apartment complex and part of a community theater in Klamath Falls. While everyone is safe there was damage done to the theater’s lobby and costume room.
Now the Linkville Theater in Klamath Falls is asking for your help to repair its lobby. The theater itself was untouched, but the lobby is in such bad condition they have to cancel their season. All of the theater’s costumes have been soaked from the sprinkler system, as well as furniture.
“We were mentally prepared for covid shutdowns, not a fire. So I think that was really the thing that kinda hit the morale a little bit is to lose costumes and the front lobby,” said Clark Olding, Linkville Theater volunteer.
This is the second time Linkville Theater has had to postpone this show. The first time was due to COVID-19 regulations. The theater currently has a GoFundMe. They are trying to raise $5,000.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
