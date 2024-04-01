Rotary Club of Ashland’s 65th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lithia Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rotary Club of Ashland held their 65th annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lithia Park.

Hundreds of families flocked to the park in search of the eggs with treats inside. Rotary Club members say the park had over 2,400 eggs for kids to find. They swarmed the fields, separated by age groups, took pictures with the Easter bunny and some even received balloon animals. Janet Troy, the president of the Rotary Club of Ashland says creating memories is what the event is all about.

“There are folks here that have come with their kids or their grandkids that remember coming here themselves. It’s such a tradition in Ashland and we’re just really happy that we can put it on every year, we had to skip a year for COVID but otherwise we’ve been very solid.”

Troy says this is the perfect time for some families to participate either after church or having Easter breakfast. Then they can continue their Easter Sunday while riding the energy from the egg hunt. Janet Troy added,

“The kids are super excited. It takes us a couple hours to set up and the hunt itself lasts about five minutes and all the eggs and candy I talked about are gone in like a blink of an eye. And just to see the joy that everyone has and how much fun the kids can have.”

Troy says the event couldn’t have been possible without volunteers from the Rotary Club, Interact Club and more.

