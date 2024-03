EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon gets to host the Olympic track team trials this summer.

The trials will be held from June 21 to the 30th.

The winners will form Team USA for the Paris Olympics this year.

The Suymmer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

You can purchase single tickets along with group tickets on sale now at http://gotracktownusa.com.

