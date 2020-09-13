Home
Roughly 50 people still unaccounted for after Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — As the death toll increases, police are still looking for 50 unaccounted people, after the Almeda Fire.

Medford Police said initially, about 185 people were reported missing, but most have since been found safe. The following people are considered a priority due to the state of their residence: Donald Schmidt (55), Debra Vallarta (78), Violet Lobdell (92), Lesly Patton (90), William “Bill” Scofield (72), and Leonard Sander (71).

Anyone who has information regarding the location of these individuals, is asked to call: 541-774-2283

If you are missing family or a loved one, there’s a form you can fill out. There’s also a form to fill out to report yourself as safe. These forms will help Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to reunite loved ones.

Missing persons report: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/32cf9423f8774ffcbc330a3b6fc76cf4

‘I am Safe’ report: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/022badb7807140038117dfd1d3db600c

