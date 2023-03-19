The Society for Creative Anachronism hosts Principality Coronet Tournament

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Society for Creative Anachronism was at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, hosting their Principality Coronet Tournament.

The SCA is a group with members from all over the world, who are all about recreating different aspects of medieval life, before the 1600s.

This weekend’s event put fighters head-to-head in a fight to crown the next ruling couple.

Fighters in the ring dawned their best suits of armor and fought each other with thick bamboo sticks.

“My favorite part is the people,” said James Kelley, President of the Principality of Summits Spring Coronet. “We try and follow chivalric ideals and be who you want to be, so getting to hang out with people who are trying to be their ideal self is a lot of fun.”

Kelley, otherwise known as Seamus O’Caellaigh, said not all events are focused on combat, others are focused on dancing and feasting, and arts and science competitions.

