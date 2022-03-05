RV realtors says home sales keep rising

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors says the housing boom is continuing in southern Oregon! It’s releasing its housing statistics from the last three months Friday.

In Jackson County, the sale of existing homes rose 8%. The county-wide median price for the quarter was $395,000 that’s up 14.5% from the previous year, during the same period.

The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors says there’s also more inventory, 6.5%more homes than last year. “Any buyer that’s active in today’s market has days filled with excitement and frustration as they see some inventory come on but just get stacked up right away, so it’s still a real challenge and I don’t see much relief in sight for Jackson County,” said Colin Mullane with the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.

Over in Josephine County, existing home sales dropped 4.8%, while the median price rose 14.2%. That’s also between December and the end of February.