RVTD educating staff about vaccines, federal mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many large and mid-size companies across the country are figuring out how they will deal with the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate. It’s for companies with more than 100 employees.
Rogue Valley Transportation District, also known as RVTD, said it’s at a standstill with what the mandate means for it and its staff. Employees who don’t get vaccinated would have to submit for weekly testing. RVTD thinks its staffing levels will be okay if that happens, but if everyone has to get the vaccine it may be in trouble.
“My big concern is and [it’s] something I’ve talked to our board of directors about is that we would possibly have to cut service if our employees decided to leave employment here at the district. We certainly don’t wanna do that,” said Julie Brown. RVTD.
RVTD’s Board of Directors will talk more about the vaccine mandate at their next meeting on October 27, 2021. Until then leadership told NBC5 News they’ll be continuing meeting and educating employees.
