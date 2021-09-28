Medford murder suspects were wildland firefighters

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – We’re learning more about three men who were arrested Saturday for allegedly killing a man in Medford. All three suspects were local wildland firefighters.

The men are 25-year-old Austin McLeod, 23-year-old Dylan McLeod, and 20-year-old Brycen Scofield, they worked with Pacific Oasis Contracting in Ashland. We reached out to the agency who declined comment.

The McLeod brothers previously worked at Pacific Coast Contracting in Central Point. The agency told NBC5 News they were shocked to hear the news, but also haven’t talked to them for a couple of years.

