Sam’s Valley Elementary’s 50th annual Mini Marathon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Sam’s Valley elementary school is hosting its 50th annual Mini Marathon on October 31, at 9:45 am.

900 fourth and fifth graders from Sam’s Valley, Patrick, Jewett, Richardson and Central Point Elementary will meet for the 5k Mini Marathon at Sam’s Valley Elementary. This event is one of the largest running events for kids in the entire state.

The event began in 1974, founded by Vern Loy, who is in the attendance list for the event.

While they run, kids will be wearing their brightly colored “Fifty years of Grime, Grit and Greatness” shirts. Sam’s Valley Elementary says the “color rush” is an incredible spectacle that people will want to see.

