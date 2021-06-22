Sanctuary One brings therapy goats to visit hospice residents in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Residents and staff at Celia’s House in Medford were greeted by some four-legged friends this morning.
3 therapy goats from the local non-profit organization Sanctuary One visited the hospice residents for about a half-hour.
Sanctuary One Executive Director, Megan Flowers, says this is the first time animals have left the farm for a therapy session.
The 3 goats dubbed the ‘Amigoats’ are named Ned, Lucky and Dusty.
“We had a really great half-hour sort of meeting everybody, it’s a great chance for residents and staff to have a break from everything that’s going on. It is very exciting to me to see us being able to come into the community, especially after COVID,” said Flowers.
Sanctuary One is able to make trips like this one, thanks to community partners and donations.
If you’d like to learn more about the sanctuary, visit sanctuaryone.org.
