Fire in Shasta County caused by bad catalytic converter

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A wildfire that started in Northern California this past weekend was started by a vehicle’s malfunctioning catalytic converter.
On Sunday, June 20, there was a report of a fire on Highway 44 east of Millville, California.
The Cow Fire quickly grew to 761 acres and is currently 50% contained.
Around the time the fire started, a witness saw a vehicle running poorly and later relayed that information along with a description to investigators.
The vehicle was located in Palo Cedro the next morning.
CAL FIRE said the vehicle was inspected and was found to have a failed catalytic converter.
When a catalytic converter begins to fail, the honeycomb structure inside breaks apart and can shoot super-heated pieces of metal out of the exhaust. If the pieces land on something flammable, a fire can occur.
“Let this serve as a reminder that many wildfires start along roadways each year from malfunctioning vehicles,” CAL FIRE said. “Recognizing the signs of a failing catalytic converter and regular vehicle maintenance can play a major role in preventing wildfires.”
CAL FIRE said signs and symptoms include:
- Reduced acceleration power
- Engine misfires
- Increased emissions
- Reduction in engine performance
- Illuminated check engine light
Other signs may include hearing rattling from underneath the vehicle or a sulfuric, rotten egg-like smell coming from the exhaust.