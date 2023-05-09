Rogue Valley firefighter honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

EMMITSBURG, Md. – This past weekend, a local fallen firefighter was honored across the country.

25-year-old Talent resident Logan Taylor was under contract with the Oregon Department of Forestry when his life ended tragically on August 18th last year.

A tree fell on him while he was battling the Rum Creek Fire near Galice.

This weekend, 4,000 people gathered in Emmitsburg, Maryland, at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial for a service.

There were 144 firefighters honored, including Taylor, who had passed away in the line of duty.

A retired Ashland battalion chief and a Jackson County Fire District 5 captain attended to represent Logan’s family.

