Home
ScienceWorks debuts new ‘Sportsology’ exhibit

ScienceWorks debuts new ‘Sportsology’ exhibit

Local News Regional Top Stories Video , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Hidden in the back of ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum is a workshop, where industrial artists, like Leo Poalombo, apply their artistic skills to education by bringing science to life.

“Concepts that we need to illustrate and how that would look if we were to illustrate that in interactive exhibits,” Poalombo said.

ScienceWorks builds many sets from scratch, like this summer’s ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit. Each exhibit can be on display between three and nine months, but creating the set takes even longer. The research alone can take months.

“The whole build process with the design and research and build out and instillation is about two years for a 3,000 square foot exhibit,” Poalombo said.

This Saturday ScienceWorks is unveiling its newest exhibit, Sportsology. It’s a fresh, new look at an exhibit ScienceWorks refurbished more than a decade ago. It tests reflexes, strength and flexibility.

“Some of these are sort of competitive related, like wheelchair racing. How high can you jump? How fast is your reaction time? Things that kind of measure physiology in sports,” Poalombo said.

For the last few years Sportsology has been traveling the globe. ScienceWorks leased it to other museums, which is actually a major part of it’s revenue.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »