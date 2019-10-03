ScienceWorks debuts new ‘Sportsology’ exhibit

“Concepts that we need to illustrate and how that would look if we were to illustrate that in interactive exhibits,” Poalombo said.
ScienceWorks builds many sets from scratch, like this summer’s ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit. Each exhibit can be on display between three and nine months, but creating the set takes even longer. The research alone can take months.
“The whole build process with the design and research and build out and instillation is about two years for a 3,000 square foot exhibit,” Poalombo said.
This Saturday ScienceWorks is unveiling its newest exhibit, Sportsology. It’s a fresh, new look at an exhibit ScienceWorks refurbished more than a decade ago. It tests reflexes, strength and flexibility.
“Some of these are sort of competitive related, like wheelchair racing. How high can you jump? How fast is your reaction time? Things that kind of measure physiology in sports,” Poalombo said.
For the last few years Sportsology has been traveling the globe. ScienceWorks leased it to other museums, which is actually a major part of it’s revenue.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.