ScienceWorks hosts event around NASA’s newest missions to the moon

ASHLAND, Ore. – ScienceWorks hosted an Artemis splashdown watch party to celebrate the completion of NASA’s newest mission around the moon.

After the live stream, there was a guest presentation by NASA ambassador Colin White.

He talked about the future of the Artemis project and how in the next few years there are plans to send crewed missions to the moon’s surface and by the end of the decade, NASA plans to install a moon base.

“I want to motivate people to be interested in the space program and science, but I specifically want to look at kids and students and try and get them interested in science, there’s no question that kids are interested in space, but I want them to understand the science behind that,” said Colin White.

White says the completion of Artemis one today is especially notable because today marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, the last time mankind was on the moon.