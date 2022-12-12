MEDFORD, Ore. – SoHumane hosted its 11th Annual Share the Love Adoption Event on December 11th.

Once again, the local animal shelter partnered up with Southern Oregon Subaru’ for their Share the Love event.

For every new car that is sold from mid-November to January 3rd, 300 dollars are donated to a non-profit like SoHumane.

Over 50 dogs were up for adoption with at least 29 furry friends going home with their new families.

Organizers say there were more adoptions this year than in the last two years, and people were even lined up two hours before the doors opened.

“It’s always heartwarming to know that these animals are not going to be in the shelter for the holidays, just the joy in people’s faces, the children that are getting their first dog, it’s so exciting for them,” said Karen Evans, Executive Director of SoHumane.

Evans says this year marks a huge milestone with over a quarter million dollars being raised through Subaru’s Share the Love event over their eleven-year history.

Southern Oregon Subaru says the day was a big success with thousands of dollars being donated to SoHumane.