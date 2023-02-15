Search efforts scaling back for missing woman in Gasquet

DEL NORTE, Ore. —The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information about a woman still missing in the Gasquet area.

It’s been 12 days since a 71-year-old woman went missing during mushroom picking with her family. Now we’re told the search efforts are ramping down because of the winter weather

The sheriff’s office is identifying her as Sisophia Va from Tacoma, Washington. Va’s daughter, dog, pieces of clothing, and her mushroom bucket have all been found.

Del Norte Sheriff Garrett Scott says crews have saturated the entire mountainside with no luck. He says 35 to 50 searchers have been out there daily from a wide range of local law enforcement agencies.

“We’ve got 11 full days of searching at 12 hours a day, we’ve probably got about 6, 600 hours search hours into trying to find her and we’ve been unable to find her,” said Sheriff Scott.

Sheriff Scott says the area is extremely steep with heavy brush, and it’s difficult to see even 5 to 10 feet in front of you which has posed a challenge for crews. He says for now search efforts are scaling back because it’s too dangerous to send crews out in this weather.

When the weather improves they will pick it up again.

