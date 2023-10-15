MEDFORD, Ore. – The second annual Heart of the Rogue Festival wrapped up today in Pear Blossom Park, in downtown Medford.

The two-day festival by Travel Medford, had over 100 exhibitors, featuring local businesses and organizations.

There was also live music, local food, a marathon event for runners, activities for kids and more.

Organizers say that the aim is to expand the attraction and tourism to the Rogue Valley.

Travel Medford’s Maclayne De Mello said, “the whole point of this festival is to just drive people to downtown, to help our economy and to just bring people to downtown businesses and have our community together and showcase what we have in Southern Oregon.”

Organizers also say they were able to work with 22 different partners to collaborate on this year’s festival.

To stay in the loop with the next Heart of the Rogue Festival, you can visit their website page.

